Greenville couple welcomes baby on New Year's Day

While many were ringing in the New Year overnight, one Eastern Carolina couple were welcoming 2020 and their new baby.

Emma Bullock was the second baby born at Vidant Medical Center on New Year's Day.

"She's got a special birthday now," said her mother Jessica Bullock who went into labor about twenty minutes before midnight Tuesday.

Her daughter was born a few hours later at 3:30 a.m.

"It came on so quickly I wasn't able to get an epidural so I had to do it all natural," said Jessica Bullock.

She says the birth was unexpected because Emma Bullock wasn't due for almost three weeks.

Bullock's husband James was at work when he got the call that his daughter was on the way. He wasn't able to get to the hospital in time for the birth but he's overjoyed she's here.

"I wanted a baby girl and the fact that every time I hold her, if I pick her up she doesn't cry and when I do she stops. She's already daddy's girl," said James Bullock.

He says there's only one part of having a daughter he's not looking forward to--when she starts dating a few years from now.

Right now her parents are more focused on all the new changes ahead in the new year.

"Being able to see what her personality is gonna be and kind of just how special she's gonna turn out to be. I think she's already special," said Jessica Bullock.

James Bullock says he will find a way to be off work next New Year's for Emma's first birthday.

Vidant is still working on a final count of babies born on New Year's Day.

