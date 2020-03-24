Greenville considering shelter in place proclamation

One of the largest cities in eastern North Carolina may soon issue a proclamation urging citizens to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenville mayor P.J. Connelly says that city staff members are working on a shelter in place initiative, and that they are drawing up a document that would outline what is being asked of city residents and businesses.

He says he strongly urges citizens to stay at home and only venture out for essential travel like groceries and medical needs.

Connelly says that he and other city officials want to make sure that they fully consider the impacts on citizens before issuing the proclamation. “We just want to make sure that we put the proper time and effort into it, and make sure that we understand all of the businesses and the people that are going to be affected by it before we issue it.”

Connelly says he expects the proclamation to be issued in the next couple of days, and possibly as soon as Wednesday.

