Greenville considering additional restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19

Greenville has closed several parks and is considering occupancy restrictions on stores after officials say people have not been following stay at home orders and social distancing recommendations.

Greenville officials say they have closed the popular River Park North after large crowds visited the park this past weekend, making social distancing difficult.

Several city owned tennis courts, a basketball court, and the fishing pier at the Town Common are now closed as well.

City spokesman Brock Letchworth says the city is also considering occupancy restrictions on stores because large numbers of people were visiting big retailers and home and garden centers shopping for nonessential items.

The Greenville Police Department posted its concerns on Social media after seeing the large amount of shoppers at Lowe's Home Improvement. Letchworth says area businesses have been doing their part to encourage proper social distancing, and asks residents to do their part as well.

Letchworth says, "This city is going to keep monitoring participation in terms of these orders, and we're going to take any steps that we need to take that can help us get through this situation as quickly as possible with people as healthy as possible."

Letchworth reminds residents that they should only be out if they are conducting essential business.