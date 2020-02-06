Greenville considering Uptown parking changes

The Town Creek culvert project may not be the only thing making it harder for you to park in Uptown Greenville.

A meeting held earlier this week discussed how parking will be changing in the area for customers and employees.

For patrons of the area, the city of Greenville wants to up the costs for on-street parking in Reade Circle and for surface lots. They also proposed bumping the $5.00 parking fine up to $20.00 and enforcing parking rules around the clock instead of from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For employees, instead of parking anywhere and being subject to fees because of time limits, the city will offer them specific spaces in the Fourth Street parking garage or Edwards lot, reserved spaces for $90.00 a month and unreserved for $62.00 a month.

Some of this was met with opposition from business owners who say the E-tag system, an option to share spaces with other employees, has worked best for them and they don't need this change.

Mike Horton, Chico's co-owner says, "They need a place where they can pay a reasonable amount. If they have to pay too much to park, they're gonna get jobs elsewhere where they don't have to pay to park."

Corey Barrett, Greenville Parking Liaison says, "It is - it's good for the community as well as the businesses because if a space is tied up all day, most people aren't going to want to walk 4, 5 blocks to go and patronize a business. They're gonna want to get out of the car and walk, close proximity."

As of now there's no timeline on these proposed changes. The city says they're continuing to talk to business owners and the public to make the best decisions in the future.