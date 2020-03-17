Greenville closing all city facilities to the public

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) In an effort to continue to limit the impact of the COVID-19 virus in the community, Greenville will close all of its facilities to the public, beginning Wednesday, March 18.
The closure is in effect until further notice.
Bus service will continue.
Members of the public are asked to conduct business with the City of Greenville online or by phone at one of the numbers listed below.
Citizen Action Line: (252) 329-2489
City Attorney's Office: (252) 329-4426
City Clerk's Office (252) 329-4421
City Manager's Office (252) 329-4432
Engineering (252) 329-4467
Financial Services (252) 329-4444
Fire/Rescue Non-emergency (252) 329-4390
Information Technology (252) 329-4068
Human Resources (252) 329-4492
Planning and Development Services (252) 329-4504
Police Non-emergency (252) 329-4315
Public Information (252) 329-4131
Public Works (252) 329-4522
Recreation and Parks (252) 329-4567