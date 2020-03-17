Greenville closing all city facilities to the public

In an effort to continue to limit the impact of the COVID-19 virus in the community, Greenville will close all of its facilities to the public, beginning Wednesday, March 18.

The closure is in effect until further notice.

Bus service will continue.

Members of the public are asked to conduct business with the City of Greenville online or by phone at one of the numbers listed below.

Citizen Action Line: (252) 329-2489

City Attorney's Office: (252) 329-4426

City Clerk's Office (252) 329-4421

City Manager's Office (252) 329-4432

Engineering (252) 329-4467

Financial Services (252) 329-4444

Fire/Rescue Non-emergency (252) 329-4390

Information Technology (252) 329-4068

Human Resources (252) 329-4492

Planning and Development Services (252) 329-4504

Police Non-emergency (252) 329-4315

Public Information (252) 329-4131

Public Works (252) 329-4522

Recreation and Parks (252) 329-4567

