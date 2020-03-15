Greenville closes recreation facilities for the next two weeks

Greenville recreation facilities will be closing for the next couple of weeks in the fight against the COVID-19 spread.

The city says their decision is based on guidance from the Pitt County health director and emergency management director as well as guidelines put forth by Governor Roy Cooper on Saturday.

The facilities will be closed through March 29th.

The following facilities will be impacted by the closure:

Drew Steele Center

Eppes Recreation Center

H Boyd Lee Park

Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts

Greenville Aquatics & Fitness

South Greenville Recreation Center

Sports Connection

River Birch Tennis Center

Walter Stasavich Nature Center at River Park North (park still open)

All City greenways and neighborhood parks remain open from sunrise until sunset.