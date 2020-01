If you're looking for an update about the road closures in Uptown Greenville, we should learn more today.

Uptown Greenville residents and business owners are getting an update on the Town Creek Culvert Project. The $33 million project will make improvements to alleviate flooding in the Uptown District.

There is a public information session at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall. Officials will give an update about the project, plus any more road closures or detours.