Greenville city bus driver has coronavirus

A Greenville city bus driver has the coronavirus.

The city said they learned that today.

The GREAT bus driver last worked on Thursday but did not begin experiencing symptoms until this past weekend, according to a news release.

The employee drove bus route 6 from Monday through Thursday and they're asking those who rode the bus on those days to monitor their health.

Route 6 serves some 150-200 riders a day, according to the city. It goes up Memorial Drive, Greenville Boulevard, Hooker Road then Dickinson Avenue to the bus station. After that, the route goes down West Fifth Street, over to the hospital, Spring Forest Road to Dickinson, back to Greenville Boulevard and then down Memorial Drive.