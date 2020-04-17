Greenville church makes $5k donation to homeless shelter

A local church is donating thousands of dollars to help fight homelessness in Eastern Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Greenville has made a $5,000 donation to the Community Crossroads Center.

"It will immediately replenish the funds that they've lost and help with supplies that are needed. We also think it will lift spirits and bless families in our community, which is our goal," said Bishop Jake Jensen.

Jensen said the church's goal was to choose an organization fighting on the front lines and helping those in need during this difficult time.

"This organization is a wonderful example of providing food, shelter, clothing, medical supplies to the homeless and people who are really struggling in our community," said Jensen.

The check was distributed earlier this week.

We're excited to be able to help people in whatever way we can. We don't care what people believe, we just want to be able to help people," Jensen said.

The Community Crossroads Shelter is located on Manhattan Avenue in Greenville. To learn more about their services, click here.​