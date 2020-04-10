Greenville church handing out communion packets ahead of Easter Sunday

An Eastern Carolina church is handing out communion Friday for members to take on Easter Sunday.

Power of His Presence Church in Greenville is passing out individual baggies containing break and juice packets for communion.

Churchgoers drive up to the side of the church and a volunteer hands them however many communion packets they need.

After participating in the online service Sunday, Bishop T.C. Daniels will conduct the communion virtually.

"So they just grab those and go back home and prepare for Sunday and then after the sermon on Sunday we go through the ceremony of doing the communion and I am going to lead them online streaming live and there going to have it in their homes and were going to do it together," said Bishop Daniels.

The bishop wants to encourage people to keep a positive outlook during these uncertain times.