Greenville church donates to local food bank

Despite the rain Thursday, a church still managed to give back to eastern Carolina.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints wanted to help out residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday a truck carrying about 30,000 pounds on non perishable food stopped at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to deliver the goods.

Ceri Steele with the church tells us they have warehouses across the country and give food and supplies to the community when in need.

The truckload of food came from Salt Lake City, Utah.