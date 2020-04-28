Greenville church buys Blackbeard coffee for first responders this week

A local church is saying thank you to first responders with free coffee!

For this week only, coffee or a specialty drink is free for police, firefighters and EMS workers​ at Blackbeard Coffee Roasters in Uptown Greenville.

Ignite Church offered to pay for 500 drinks as a way to say thank you.

Any first responder can go claim their drink. All they have to do is show their ID at the coffee shop.

Church leaders said they wanted to let emergency workers know they are thinking of them and appreciate their efforts.

The offer will last all week.