Greenville car wash given permission to open back up

A car wash that was recently drive-thru only due to COVID-19, is now open and considered an essential business.

Complying with government orders in March, the Shine Factory Express Car Wash in Greenville shut down to only drive-thru. But, they applied to be an essential business through Governor Roy Cooper's office and have been approved. Tuesday they re-opened their vacuums and lobbies.

They say this is mostly important for essential employees that want to keep themselves and their cars clean of the virus. ​​

Matt Williams, Shine Factory co-owner says, "They're exposed to it every day that they go to work. I mean they're transporting themselves in a hot box, you know, first responders, they're coming in contact with people who may have it. So I say yes, it's very important."

The re-opening of the car wash has been controversial, with some saying the business should not be considered essential with the virus going around.

The car wash says they are ensuring social distancing and frequently spraying down their facilities.