Greenville car dealership keeping social distancing in mind

The coronavirus pandemic has led local car dealerships to offer unprecedented deals.

At Greenville Nissan, Operations Manager Scotty Turner says that they can make a deal without a customer setting foot in the dealership.

Turner says qualified buyers are being offered 0% interest ﻿and 84 month financing plans.

He says you can also buy a new vehicle with six months of no payments.

Turner says dealerships have been working hard to keep showrooms safe for visitors, but have also created ways to buy new vehicles online from your own home.

"We can work the deal from beginning to end. We are also able to deliver the car to your house so we bring the paperwork to you," Turner says, "We pick up your trade and we come on back. We make it so that you don't have to be in the dealership if you don't want to be."

Turner tells us sales of preowned vehicles have remained steady throughout the pandemic.