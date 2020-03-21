Greenville businesses bring activities to homes during coronavirus pandemic

As the CDC and health officials around the world encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people will be spending time inside.

That's why some local businesses are trying to bring some normal activities right to your house.

In hopes to spread some positivity and creativity, The Painted Peacock is selling at home pottery kits for children and adults. They come with instructions and everything needed to make an at home masterpiece.

"Some things for the kids and adults to do while their kind of trapped at home and not able to get those same experiences that they would normally have. So you pick out your pottery you want paint then we wrap it up and deliver it curb side," explained owner Susan Bucci.

Luna Pizza is also bringing some friendly competition to your door step. They are offering at home pizza kits for folks to pick up and create at their house.

"It's fun that people have a little distraction, something a little wholesome to do with the family." says owner Richard Williams.

Those who participate in the pizza challenge send in a picture of their pizza and the top three win a prize.

And while many people are trying to make the best of a difficult situation at home, public safety and health care employees are still on the job.

Muscle Maker Grill is offering 50% off for all first responders to show their appreciation.

"Just to help them and support them during their hard job, and supporting everybody in the community to keep everybody motivated," explains owner Ahmad Bboshi.

First responders can pick up discounted meals from Muscle Maker Grill daily between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

