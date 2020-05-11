Greenville couple making masks to keep dream business alive

As our frontline workers continue to work to keep our country healthy and safe, a Greenville business owner and Navy veteran is doing his part.

Darby George and his wife, Tara, are using their talent, skills, and hobbies during the crisis. They own Makerspace of Greenville and opened late last year. It's a business where people can go to work on projects that require tools they may not have handy.

Now, they're making masks to support the community, but also their dream.

George worked on submarines as part of his 21-year Navy career. He also worked in nuclear power. His current job is much different.

"This has to be my favorite job," George said. "Like I'm getting goosebumps right now talking about it."

That favorite job did not become a reality until late last year. He was looking for a place to keep his hands busy, but didn't really exist.

"My wife turned to me and said, why don't you start one," he said. "So we started collecting tools, figured out a business plan, and five months later we were here."

Here, he has a whole new look though. Just a few short months after opening, we are in the midst of a global health crisis.

"I never would have imagined where we are now," he said.

Like many, they're trying to survive.

"We actually had to find something else to do to make money," he said. "We want to do something that we can use our tools for. Support the community."

Selling them helps keep the community safe and helps to pay their bills -- for now.

"This is keeping us afloat," George said. "Um -- barely."

If you're interested, you can look up Makerspace of Greenville on Facebook. They are selling the masks for $25 each.