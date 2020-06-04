Greenville bus system returning to full routes

Greenville's transit system is expanding its service, after scaling it back because of COVID-19 concerns.

The GREAT bus system will take its first steps on Monday toward returning to full service.

Back on April 26th, the system scaled back routes after two bus drivers tested positive for the virus.

GREAT says routes 1, 2, & 3 will resume operations. The system will run from 7:15 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. only on weekdays. The city says at this time there will be no Saturday service.

Also, buses will not run from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. so that they may be cleaned.

Bus service will remain free, people will get on and off through the rear doors, no more than 19 passengers will be allowed, and riders are strongly encouraged to wear masks.