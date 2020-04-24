Greenville bus routes altered during pandemic

The City of Greenville is altering its bus routes because of COVID-19.

Starting on Saturday, April 25, Route 4 will no longer run. Only Routes 5 and 6 will continue as normal. Route 1, 2 and 3 were already suspended.

Buses will only allow 19 passengers on at a time and they will have to enter from the rear door and remain six feet behind the driver at all times. There will be red line indicating the six feet mark on all buses.

The changes come after two city bus drivers tested positive for the virus. Both employees drove Route 6 before their tests came back.

Riders are encouraged to wear face masks and to avoid riding the bus if they are showing symptoms.

The buses will continue to be disinfected each day at noon. It takes about 10 minutes while passengers wait outside.

The city has not said how long the changes will last.