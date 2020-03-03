Greenville Women's League race benefits non-profit Daughters of Worth

The Greenville Women's League is partnering with Daughters of Worth for their annual Run for a Reason 5k.

Each year, the women's league hosts the 5k run and 1-mile walk and donates the proceeds to an organization. This year, the race will benefit the local non-profit Daughters of Worth.

Daughters of Worth is an organization that works to educate, equip and empower girls of all ages to become strong women of influence in their communities. The non-profit was founded in 2015 with only 12 girls, but has grown to serve more than 1,000 girls across four counties.

Girls involved in the program participate in mentorships, after-school programs, receive monthly handwritten cards of encouragement written by women in their community and have access to basic essentials, like food, clothes and personal hygiene.

The run is happening on Saturday, March 28. You can register for $25 until March 6. After that, the price will increase to $30. The 1-mile fun run costs $10 until March 6 and will increase to $14 starting March 7.

You can register online up until the day before the race. There will also be race day registration starting at 7:30 a.m.

The race begins at 9 a.m. at Fit for Life. For more information, click here.​

