Greenville Walmart offering drive-thru COVID-19 tests

An Eastern Carolina Walmart is offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus.

The Walmart on Greenville Boulevard will offer the service every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:00-9:00 a.m.

Walmart says there is no out-of-pocket cost to those taking the test and it is for those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, or to any health care providers and first responders--even if they are not exhibiting symptoms.

To make an appointment, you can click here.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars while they are verified for eligibility and tested. It will use a self-administered nasal swab that allows participants to swab their own nose while inside their vehicles.

Questions about the testing can be answered by calling 1-800-635-8611.

