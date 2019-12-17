HAVE YOU SEEN ME: Greenville police looking for armed robber

Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating after they say a man robbed a gas station.

Just before 11 Sunday night, Greenville police responded to the Speedway gas station on 1110 N. Memorial Drive for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials say the man approached the counter, implied he had a weapon under his shirt and demanded money. No one was hurt and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Coggins at 252-329-4191 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

