Greenville Police investigating homicide

Greenville police are investigating a fatal shooting, according to Greenville Police P.I.O. Kristen Hunter.

Police were dispatched to McGregor Downs Road around 1:39 a.m. after reports of a shooting at a large party, says Hunter. When officers arrived, they discovered Tre'von Tyson, 21, of Greenville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jacori Moye, 18, of Greenville, was also struck by gunfire and went to Vidant Medical Center for treatment but has been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide. Greenville Police are still investigating. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Walker at 252-329-4186 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.