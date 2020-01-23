Greenville Police credit "Shot Spotter" for lower crime stats

A new report shows a drop in shootings and other violent crimes in the city of Greenville.

Police say violent crime in the city is down 7% and gun violence injuries are down 33% in 2019, a drop from their numbers in 2018.

They credit their new "Shot Spotter" program as a large factor in this. It’s a program that puts sensors around the city to alert officers when and where gunshots are being fired.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said it has contributed to saving lives. "It means 14 fewer people this year were injured by gunfire and went to the Vidant hospital for treatment than last year. 14 people. We'll never know who they are, but they're walking around in our community today."

Holtzman said the program, combined with the latest technology and their hardworking officers, have all been part of this successful step forward.

The "Shot Stopper" program has coverage in about 10% of the city, covering 50% of gun violence in the area.

The program costs about $200,000 a year, but Greenville police partner with Vidant Medical Center, Greenville Housing Authority and ECU to fund the program.