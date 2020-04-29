Greenville Police called to party where large group gathered

Cops were called out to a party in Greenville Wednesday, where a large number of people were gathering in one area.

Greenville Police arrived at a house at the corner of Hooker and Arlington after they received multiple calls about a large birthday party.

The birthday party was for a one year old and the homeowner said it was just family at the party.

Greenville Police told the homeowner that groups larger than ten people weren’t allowed during the pandemic.

The homeowner responded by saying they were just going to cut the cake, then everyone would leave.

Police stayed on scene until the most of the people left.