Greenville Police Officer pays it forward during National Police Week

National Police Week runs from May 10-16 each year to thank the men and women who keep our communities safe, and to also commemorate those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On the 58th anniversary of the week, a Greenville police officer made a simple gesture to the sheriff’s deputy behind him in line at Chick-Fil-A by paying for his meal.

They didn’t give their name, just a message: “Happy Police Week.”

Those involved say it offers perspective on why this week is so important to so many.

“It caught us all and made us stop and think. Think about the times we're in and, with it being Police Week, the importance of everybody working together and taking care of each other,” said Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lee Darnell.

The sheriff’s office shared the story on Facebook where many residents took the opportunity to express thanks for their service.

Darnell said the moment gave the entire department the opportunity to reflect on the bond that all law enforcement families share with each other.

“We're all in this to take care of the people. And it doesn't matter which badge or which patch [we wear], doing the right thing and keeping the citizens and justice in mind, that's what it’s all about,” he said. “That one event kind of summed up Police Week for us. It’s pretty impressive.”

WITN reached out to the police officer and the sheriff’s deputy for their comments, but they both wanted to remain anonymous and let the message speak for itself.