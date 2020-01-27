Greenville Museum of Art hosts Games Meet Art, GMoArcade Saturday

An upcoming fundraiser is expected to draw people of all ages to the Greenville Museum of Art.

The Games Meet Art and GMoArcade is happening Saturday, February 1.

The Greenville Museum of Art is teaming up with local gaming businesses to host the Games Meet Art event from 1- 4 p.m. The museum will be filled with games such as giant Angry Birds, board games, video games and more. The event is free for museum members and $5 for any non-member.

The museum will then turn into an open bar at night for the GMoArcade event. It will feature appetizers, games and outdoor axe-throwing from 8 p.m.- 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the museum.

Both events are at the Greenville Museum of Art on South Evans Street. For more details, click here.​