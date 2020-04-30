Greenville Mayor reacts to cancellation of Little League Softball World Series

Because of the rising coronavirus numbers, Little League International made a tough and upsetting call to cancel its seven World Series and Regional Tournaments for the first time in organization history, including one in Greenville.

The Greenville Little league Commissioner, Brian Weingartz, said the organization held out hope as long as they could before making this decision.

This coming summer, the city of Greenville was set to host the Little League Softball World Series.

But due to coronavirus, Little League players won't have that chance.

“We had gotten to a point where none of us had played a season yet. Either Little League baseball or Little League softball. I know locally a lot of us felt that it was going to be difficult to do what was necessary to get teams to a Little League Softball World Series with a meaningful regular season," said Commissioner Weingartz.

Ten teams from around the world were supposed to make their way to Greenville from August 12-19th.

And while parents, players and fans won’t be able to take part in this experience this year, it’ll be a big economic loss for the city too.

“It’s going to cost the city of Greenville, upwards of a million dollars of potential revenue that would go to some of the small businesses and some of the other establishments,” said Mayor PJ Connelly.

But there's still hope for next year.

“The contract that we signed with them is a five-year contract. We understand that they will be here in 2021 as long as everything goes well so we are looking forward to that,” said Mayor Connelly.

Commissioner Weingartz said whenever they are allowed to play again, they plan to make it a little more different and a little more special for the players.

The Little League Board of Directors will be meeting within the next several days to discuss schedules and dates.