Greenville Mayor heartbroken over damage and destruction

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly says the damage and destruction going on in Greenville by protesters is heartbreaking.

WITN interviewed Connelly live on WITN News at 11 Sunday night where he talked about the police response and cooperation with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement.

When we talked with the mayor he said he had not heard of any injuries to officers.

The mayor also said city officials would be talking Monday about how best to proceed in the days ahead.

