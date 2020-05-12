Greenville Mall reopens with new hours

Another Eastern Carolina shopping center has reopened for business.

The Greenville Mall opened back up this morning at 11:00 a.m.

Like most shopping centers, the mall has been closed for several weeks due to COVID-19.

The mall has reduced shopping hours, Monday through Saturday from 11 am-7 pm and Sunday noon to 6 pm.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been added inside, while management says they have added frequent and intense cleanings along with social distancing directions for shoppers.

While the food court seating area remains closed, those food court tenants who are open will be available for carryout.

The mall says about 20 of its stores are open today.

