Greenville Little Leagues given go-ahead by city to begin play on June 12

Greenville Little Leagues Commissioner Brian Weingartz told WITN Sports Wednesday night that the City of Greenville has given them the go-ahead for games to start on Friday, June 12.

Players have been practicing at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park since mid-May. During Phase 2 of the state's re-opening guidelines, teams were allowed to have up to 25 people in attendance, as long as they followed specific social distancing protocols.

Tryouts took place Wednesday night and the league draft will happen this weekend. The league is also expecting a full outline of social distancing guidelines from the city by the end of the week.

