Greenville Little Leagues given go-ahead by city to begin play on June 12

Greenville Little Leagues Commissioner Brian Weingartz told WITN Sports Wednesday night that the City of Greenville has given them the go-ahead for games to start on Friday, June 12.

Players have been practicing at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park since mid-May. During Phase 2 of the state's re-opening guidelines, teams were allowed to have up to 25 people in attendance, as long as they followed specific social distancing protocols.

Tryouts took place Wednesday night and the league draft will happen this weekend. The league is also expecting a full outline of social distancing guidelines from the city by the end of the week.

Thursday Statement from Commissioner

As this is being written tryouts are going into their second day and we are getting closer to the start of games.

The GLL draft will be held Saturday morning June 6. All players who attended at least 1 tryout session will receive a phone call by 1:00 Saturday afternoon. Players who make a major league team will get a call from their manager letting the player know what team he/she is on. Many major league teams will begin practice as early as Saturday afternoon. Others will begin by Sunday afternoon.

Players who make a minor league team will get a phone call from league personnel on Saturday and can expect to start with practices in mid/late June as it usually takes several days to form the minor league. Minor league games are expected to begin in late June or early July.

We should have the major league game schedule out by Friday. We had to make a few adjustments to it and we were not able to have our board fully approve it as our board meeting had to be cut short this past Sunday night.

The bottom line is that since our City has given us the “green light” things, beginning Saturday for many of you, will move quickly.