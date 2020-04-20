Greenville Fire Rescue reminds parents of home safety with kids home alone

Children are spending a lot of time at home with school out, and some of them may be home alone while parents are at work in essential jobs.

Greenville Fire Rescue is sharing some advice on what parents should do if their children are home alone.

Parents should teach their kids a home escape plan, including how to unlock doors and windows for emergency exits, and know how and when to get help dialing 911.

Rebekah Thurston, GFR Public Information Officer says, "It's a great thing to have working smoke alarms in the home not just now but all the time. Make sure your kids know what those sounds mean and the sound of the smoke alarm means they need to be getting outside and their responsibility then is to get them and the other children in the home out during a fire situation.

Thurston says the number one cause of home fires is unattended cooking and kids should not use ovens or stoves while home alone if they don't know how to do so safely.

