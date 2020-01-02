Greenville Fire & Rescue providing free smoke alarms

One fire department in the East is working to provide residents with smoke alarms in their homes. ​

In Greenville, the city provides a service that could potentially save your life and the lives of others.

The Code Red Smoke Alarm Inspection Program was started to help city residents obtain working smoke alarms.

Rebekah Thurston is the Public Information Officer for Greenville Fire and Rescue.

She said the fire department changes batteries, replaces smoke alarms, installs new smoke alarms, and comes out to homes and checks them to make sure they work properly.

"Smoke alarms are so important and will be your first line of defense in letting you know there is a fire," said Thurston.

Thurston added, last year the fire department installed 250 smoke alarms and performed 163 battery replacements. "We installed more smoke alarms this year than we have in the past," she said.

The fire department installs 10-year alarms that don't need to have batteries replaced until after 10 years.

If you need a smoke alarm replaced, or if you aren't sure if yours is working, contact the Greenville Fire Department at 252-329-4390 for help.