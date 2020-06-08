Greenville Council Member Glover: "Defunding police not the answer"

In response to the killing of George Floyd and ongoing police brutality cases, Black Lives Matter of Greenville is demanding policy changes.

Organizers made a list and sent it to Greenville City Council.

City Council Member Rose Glover said during Monday's meeting, "Let's call it like it is. It was pure murder because if you take the breath out of someone to the point where they cannot breathe, then you murdered them."

Glover was passionate talking about Floyd's death and what happens next, as was Council Member Monica Daniels.

Daniels says, "Everyone is important. All lives do matter, but black lives matter too, and we have to let our community realize that and know that and support one another through this process."

Council members discussed the proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget for the city and several residents responding had the same opinion.

Those opinions were sent in email form and read by officials. "I'm asking that city council make more overt and visible commitment to racial justice. I demand that the proposed budget be redirected away from the Greenville Police Department."

Glover says, "A lot of people called for defunding the police department, and I don't think that is a solution. The issue is weeding out the bad."

Daniels says, "The community leaders and the police department work together to ensure that no one gets hurt."

The Black Lives Matter Greenville Chapter sent city council a list of policy changes and demands. Brittany Hemby says the community has the same goal, and that's to protect the communities that are underrepresented.

Their policy changes include creating a civilian force that evaluates police brutality cases and more. "We are really just trying to prevent anything that's happening across the world. These are not isolated incidents. Even right here in Pitt County there have been some incidents of police brutality actually. If we can prevent it from happening, it would be great. We shouldn't wait until we have a case like that to say, okay let's put policies in place."

They said that after the council meeting Monday night they hope to move forward in working with the city in implementing these changes.

They're also planning another peaceful protest on June 19th.