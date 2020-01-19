Greenville Civic Theatre to host performance to raise money for Make A Wish

The pointe shoes worn by the dancers at the Greenville Civic ballet are no stranger to the stage.

They spend at least six days a week twirling around that practice stage.

"It's been a years worth of just you know rehearsals, and choreography, and costume design, and set design, and blood, sweat, and tears," explains dancer Logan Saad.

The dancers have worked long days and nights preparing for their special performance of Aladdin.

Kimberly Saad, the owner of Greenville Civic Ballet, says the group is giving back by doing what they love.

The money raised from next weekend's performances will be matched dollar for dollar by the Community Foundation of North Carolina East.

"So the more tickets we can sell the more revenue we can bring in that will be matched so we can give a lot of meaningful money to Make a Wish," Saad implores.

A number of the dancers travel world wide studying the arts, only to come right back home to share their talents with eastern Carolina.

"I just feel like we're able to share our art, our love of what we do with eastern North Carolina, with our people," says Saad.

The Greenville Civic Ballet has put on benefit performances in the past, but according to Samantha Pabst, this is one is unlike anything they've done before.

"We've never done anything so contemporary. This is a big difference from Cinderella, and Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid. It's so contemporary ballet," Pabst adds.

The show is choreographed by instructors and professional dancers who got their start at the Greenville Civic Ballet.

Now given an opportunity to show off what they have spent so much time perfecting.

"We're showing up as humans and were trying to do some good things for our community and that's what it's about," Saad says.

Sharing their talents once dance at a time.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased at www.ecuarts.com.