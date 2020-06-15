Greenville City Hall opening with limited hours

Greenville City Hall is opening back up for business.

It will be open from 9 a.m-12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and then 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Officials are asking you to stay six feet apart. The city will use markers on the floor to help with social distancing guidelines.

The city says they will continue to offer many services online and over the phone, such as paying parking tickets, applying for jobs, and filling permit applications.