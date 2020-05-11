Greenville City Council approves resolution for regional reopening

Greenville City Council will ask Governor Roy Cooper to allow for a regional reopening moving forward in the recovery from COVID-19.

Council met remotely for a meeting Monday night.

At that meeting, Mayor P.J. Connelly introduced a resolution calling on Governor Cooper to implement a regional approach to various phases of reopening North Carolina.

The idea is that areas of the state should be allowed to progress that is indicative of the number of cases of its particular situation as it relates to coronavirus, not based on the state as a whole.

The resolution passed by a vote of 5-1.

The city manager also presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.

The spending plan is $129 million that calls for a one cent reduction in property taxes, bringing the tax rate to a 20-year low.

City officials say the budget is being impacted by COVID-19 and adjustments have been and will continue to be made.

