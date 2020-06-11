Greenville City Council approves new budget

Greenville City Council approved the city's budget on Thursday night that includes a 2.55 cent reduction in the city's property tax rate, now 49.45 cents per $100 of assessed value, the lowest since 1984.

The approved $403 million budget includes $128.4 million in city operating funds, $270.5 million for Greenville Utilities Commission, approximately $2.8 million for Sheppard Memorial Library, and $1.3 million for the Convention & Visitors Authority.

The budget continues to fund the city's core services despite nearly $8 million in reductions to offset projected revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the infrastructure funding includes $600,000 in annual match funds for pedestrian transportation projects in the federal BUILD Grant. BUILD grant projects include improvements to West Fifth Street, Moye Boulevard sidewalk enhancements, the South Tar Greenway construction, and the development of the Millennial and Town Common Connectors.

Additional West Greenville investment includes the replacement of the City's community pool and new funding for enhancements of the Eppes Recreation Center including safety and security improvements and a teen lounge. Other infrastructure investments in the budget include $2.5 million for local street improvements, funding for a new fire station on Bayswater Road, and additional money for stormwater maintenance and pedestrian safety improvements.