Greenville City Art Gallery hosts outdoor art show while practicing social distancing

Greenville City Art Gallery is hosting an outdoor art show while still maintaining social distancing.

City Art Gallery owner Torrey Stroud says it will take place in the Lyndale shopping center from 5 pm- 8 pm Thursday, May 7. The gallery will feature 13 paintings from Greenville native Kyle Highsmith.

Stroud says they will have all of the paintings spaced out and people don’t even need to get out of their cars to look at the artwork.

"Someone could come over, stroll around and look at the paintings or they could actually drive up in their car. If they don't want to get out of the car, they'll still have a perfect view of all the pieces," said Torrey Stroud.

If you don’t want to go in person, Stroud says you can view all of the artwork online. She says each painting has an up-close video that will give you a good look at the piece.

Stroud says they have been using online resources and video to still showcase artists work during the pandemic.

Starting Friday at 5 p.m., the gallery will reopen to visitors. Pieces will be hung on the walls and protocols will remain in place.

“We have a spacious gallery location and we are able to maintain that distance. Everything will be in pristine order, clean and available. If people want to come in, you can wear masks. My staff will also have on gloves to help you in any way,” said Stroud.

