Greenville Chinese Association donates 500 face masks to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.

One group is giving back to local law enforcement to help keep them safe during the pandemic.

The Greenville Chinese Association donated 500 face masks to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office uses the masks when in contact with the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lee Darnell with the PCSO says they really appreciate the donation. "Such a blessing to us right now. Personal protective equipment is so important and very difficult to get. It is such a blessing. It is important to the public when we interact with them and we protect ourselves."

Darnell says the sheriff's office would gladly accept donations of PPE, hand sanitizer and rubber gloves.

You can donate by going to the PCSO website.