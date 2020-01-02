Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center hosts free fitness week

A local fitness center is offering you the chance to get back into the gym for free this week.

The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is hosting its annual free fitness week Thursday, January 2nd through Wednesday, January 8th.

Anyone can use the facility for free, including fitness equipment, the indoor pool, and basketball courts.

The center has trained staff available to help beginners become familiar with equipment and develop exercise plans.

The free week aims to help people get comfortable with working out before committing to a gym membership.

Brett Roddy with Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center says, "Getting back to the gym is probably the number one New Year's resolution, and we want to try to make it easy for people to come and join and get in here and be active."

The free fitness week is open to anyone, including people who live outside of the city limits.

