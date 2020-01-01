Greenville 5th Annual Restart 5K Run raises donations for pet food pantry

The Greenville Organization of Runners (GO Run) hosted its 5th Annual Restart 5K Run in honor of the New Year. Donations from the event go to the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina.

The 5K is a free, family-friendly event, and it's not timed.

GO Run and partner groups have the event every year to promote a healthy community and support community well being.

Tony Parker is the creator of the Restart Run and said, the first time they held this event 5 years ago, only 20 people participated.

On Wednesday, more than 200 runners kicked-off their year with the fitness run and by giving donations for a good cause.

"It fosters a sense of well-being in the community and to be able to have (good) health, you have to have a good community foundation," Parker said.

Participants were asked to bring pet food to help support the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina.

Runners also brought their furry friends to run with them in the race.

Bill Kazda has been running the Restart 5K for the past 3 years and said he was doing something unique this year.

Kazda is part of the Holiday Foster Program with Pitt County Animal Shelter and ran with his foster dog, Monty, on Wednesday.

Monty is up for adoption and Kazda thought it would be a great opportunity to show him off by bringing the dog to a run benefiting a pet food pantry.

"Provides opportunities to engage the community in fitness and get people aware of the things that are in the community, and to recognize who needs help to make everybody better overall."