Greenville 5k to benefit hurricane victims

It's almost time to lace up your running sneakers for a good cause.

Marvin Daugherty stopped by the WITN studio Thursday with his wife-- but not to forecast the weather! Daughtery and his wife, Alice, are helping organize the In His Steps 5k Walk and Run at Jarvis Memorial UMC.

All proceeds from the 5k will go to hurricane relief through United Methodist Committee on Relief.

The 3-mile run starts at 9 a.m. followed by a one mile run/ walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.

