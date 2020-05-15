Greenville & Wilson artists seeking relief donations amid pandemic

Artists across the east are working to look out for one another during the pandemic.

Sim Asher with the Greenville Museum of Art and an artist himself says he has been selling photos to raise money for the art fund in Pitt County.

Asher says the relief fund has made nearly $3,000 over the last month to help contribute to struggling artists.

Dee Dee Oliver works for the Arts Council of Wilson and is also working to raise money.

She says artists have been collaborating virtually in these tough times.

"It's just a way to escape and it's a way we can connect with each other," Oliver said.

To donate to the Greenville Museum of Art Relief Fund click here

To donate to the Arts Council of Wilson click here

