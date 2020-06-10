Greene County road to close for repairs

A Greene County road is expected to close for two months while NC Department of Transportation crews make improvements to it.

Northwest Second Street will close at the intersection with U.S. 13 and NC 903 at 8 a.m. June 15th.

Crews will work on improving grading and drainage in the area.

The closure is expected to last through August 15th.

There will be no access to the street between Martin Luther King Jr. parkway and Corbett Street.

This construction is part of larger project along U.S. 13 Bypass where crews will also improve paving, add signals and a retaining wall.

The project is expected to be complete by next spring.