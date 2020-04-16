Greene County farm sees big demand for locally raised meat

A local livestock farm and meat producer is seeing a big demand for locally sourced meat as the pandemic continues.

At Nooherooka Natural Farm in Greene County, owner Mary Betty Kearney raises all natural cows and hogs to be harvested for meat.

She says there's been a huge uptick in demand for fresh locally produced meat during the coronavirus pandemic. She says people have been calling, texting, stopping by the farm, and ordering online.

Kearny says some customers tell her that they like the idea of knowing where the meat came from and who prepared it for sale while others say they haven't been able to find what they want due to shortages at grocery stores. "All of our older customers that have been regulars are finding it very difficult and newer customers are wanting to know more about us in the quality that we have and can they come to the farm and buy, so what we're doing is making appointments every hour during the day."

Kearney says they have a wide variety of beef and pork products. You can call Nooherooka or visit them online to schedule an appointment or place an order.

