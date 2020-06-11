Great white shark encounter caught on camera

Two fishermen had the trip of a lifetime off the Maryland shore Monday, not because of what they caught, but rather, what they saw.

Massive shark gets up close and personal with fishermen off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland. Image: WBAL/NBC News Channel

You can hear the excitement in their voices as a great white shark brushed up against their charter boat, Fish Finder, just miles off the Ocean City coastline.

Steven White recorded the video.

“All of a sudden, this big white shark showed up right as I’m sitting right next to the boat. It decided to swim around, give us a show for about 10 or 15 minutes,” he said.

“She showed up and every bit of 15- to 18-foot long, 2,000 to 3,000 pounds – just a massive animal,” White said.

