Great Harvest Bread Company donating bread to families, seniors in need

Great Harvest Bread Company is donating loaves of bread to families and seniors that are in need right now.

Bakery Manager Gabe Farrer says the bakery is splitting the cost of a loaf of bread with anyone who wants to donate. It'll cost customers a total of $3.50 per loaf and they will get a 50% off coupon from Great Harvest in return as a thank you.

Farrer says they are coordinating with local non-profits and churches to get loaves out to areas of need one day after a donation is made.

So far, they've been able to donate 804 loaves, totaling $5,000.

"I've been moved by how many people want to help but sometimes they just don't know how. This is a way we can really encourage them and mobilize that here locally," said Farrer.

The bakery has donated to the Community Crossroads Shelter, Daughters of Worth, Building Hope NC, Joy Soup Kitchen, Senior Community Centers in Pitt and Hertford counties and first responders in Greenville.

"Comfort food can go a long way... This is something that is serving people on a very deep level," said Farrer.

Farrer says the bakery's mission is to bridge the community and connect people, but that became more difficult when they had to close their sit-in dining area due to the virus. He says this was a great way to re-think their approach on how to still make an impact in the community.

"This is bigger than just us. It really is a community effort. The more people that get involved with the bread program, [the more] it could have great impact during this time when it's needed most," Farrer said.

To donate, you can visit the bakery through in store take-out or curbside pick-up, reach out to them on social media or visit the Great Harvest Bread Company website.​

