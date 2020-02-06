Granville County man charged in connection with Greenville bank robbery

A second person has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Greenville.

Greenville police say Joshua Bailey worked with Clifton Harris, Stanley Kearney, and Cameron Evans to rob the BB&T on December 30th. Officers say he also kidnapped a person in order to rob the bank.

Harris was arrested on January 8th. Kearney and Evans were arrested on January 12th.

Police say Bailey stole more than $72,000 and threatened multiple people during the robbery.

He is in the Pitt County jail under a $200,000 bond for kidnapping charges and $75,000 for robbery.

Bailey is expected to appear in front of a judge on Thursday morning.