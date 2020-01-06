Grant will help rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Florence

A non-profit formed after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 will be providing funding from a grant it received for use right here in the east.

Officials with Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance say that the non-profit SBP received a grant for $1.4 million dollars to rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Florence.

Officials say that money will go to the recovery alliance in Carteret County, as well as other relief organizations in Craven, Carteret. Onslow, Duplin, Jones and Pamlico Counties.

The scope and estimate process for 10 homes in Carteret County will start Tuesday.